Penta Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $211,874.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

