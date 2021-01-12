SmartCash Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $68,650.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,979.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.91 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00395262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01352951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00553706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00467908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00291185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020805 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

