Belmont Capital LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belmont Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $85,708,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.43. The stock had a trading volume of 194,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.