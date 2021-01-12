Kopion Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,085 shares during the quarter. MiX Telematics accounts for 5.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 2.22% of MiX Telematics worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. BidaskClub raised MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $313.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.03.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

