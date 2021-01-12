SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,893. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $71.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.