Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 219,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

