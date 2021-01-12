iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.40. 12,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $307.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.