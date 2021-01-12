Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $210.82. 2,616,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,338,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $209.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

