Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.35. 6,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,956. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $130.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

