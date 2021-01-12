Bainco International Investors Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

