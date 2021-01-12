Bainco International Investors Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $108,613,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,777,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,169,268. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 140166 increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.24.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

