Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Decreased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 3.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 275,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

