DREP (DREP) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $255,932.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00041699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00371643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04347571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

