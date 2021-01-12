Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,994. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.