Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,994. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

