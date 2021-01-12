Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.28

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 47184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.
The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Summit Materials by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 614,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 394,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Summit Materials by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
