Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.28

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 47184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Summit Materials by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 614,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 394,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Summit Materials by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

