H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.72

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 1711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.
HEES has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.10, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.