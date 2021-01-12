H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.72

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 1711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.10, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $289.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

