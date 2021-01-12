Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) Shares Down 16.7%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 938,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,328,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufactures, and distributes 3D printers, software, and related online educational content in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and PLA filaments, accessories, and PPEs. The company also sells its products online.

