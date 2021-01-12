ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.27

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 4737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $772.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 676,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 85.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 59.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

