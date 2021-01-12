ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.27

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 4737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.
ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $772.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 676,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 85.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 59.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.