BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 909.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 11,000 shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,876. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 20,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

