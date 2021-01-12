IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 855.6% in December

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 855.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. IHI has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of -0.03.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IHI will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

