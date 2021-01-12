TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 3583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.18 ($0.11).

The stock has a market cap of £2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.71.

In related news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

