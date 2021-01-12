Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.85

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 21136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

About Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

