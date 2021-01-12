American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) Company Profile

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

