ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 46316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$61.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.64.

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.55 million for the quarter.

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural and multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers 24 hours of fitness and healthy living programs; JoyTV that provides a mix of Christian, multi-cultural, local programming, news, views, and music; Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

