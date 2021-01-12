IMS Capital Management Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 248.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $16.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,204.86. 11,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,121. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,122.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,854.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

