IMS Capital Management Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $4,740,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 254.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

DAL stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 497,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,882. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

