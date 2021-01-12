Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $209.19. 319,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.43. The company has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

