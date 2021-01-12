IMS Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,248,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 299,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 1,420,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,826,170. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

