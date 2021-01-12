Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.02. 176,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

