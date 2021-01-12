Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $697,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 259,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,067. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

