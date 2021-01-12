Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXF stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.05. 11,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $173.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.