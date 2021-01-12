North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $10.05 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

