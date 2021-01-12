Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 7,450 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,471. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

