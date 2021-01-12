Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,036 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 124,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,460. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12.

