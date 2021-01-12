Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $348.25. The stock had a trading volume of 162,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

