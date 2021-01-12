Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,471. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

