Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after buying an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. The stock had a trading volume of 113,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.30. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

