Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 278 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,918,000 after buying an additional 186,181 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.30. The company had a trading volume of 112,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,635. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

