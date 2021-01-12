Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,227 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services makes up 5.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP. owned 4.47% of Peoples Financial Services worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

