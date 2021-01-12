Kopion Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Denbury comprises approximately 1.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DEN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 4.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

