Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the quarter. Tennant accounts for 7.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Tennant worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 76.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tennant news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $118,352.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,394,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. 1,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,625. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

