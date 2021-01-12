Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

VFH traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. 11,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

