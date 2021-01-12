McAdam LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $282.27. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average of $227.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $282.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

