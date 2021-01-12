Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

PM traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 260,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,069. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

