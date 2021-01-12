Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,612. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

