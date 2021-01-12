Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,670,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

NASDAQ:RING traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,112. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

