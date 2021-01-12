JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)’s (JD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863 ($11.28).

Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 32.40 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 883.20 ($11.54). 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The firm has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 45.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 810.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 748.63.

In other JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

