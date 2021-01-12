Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.
Shares of LON:STB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 910 ($11.89). 9,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 902.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 731.88. The company has a market capitalization of £169.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).
Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile
