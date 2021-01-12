Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON:STB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 910 ($11.89). 9,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 902.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 731.88. The company has a market capitalization of £169.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

