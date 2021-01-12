FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Short Interest Down 99.3% in December

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,166,243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FOMO stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 1,127,309,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,467,469. FOMO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About FOMO
