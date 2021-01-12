Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

LILA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,841. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $431,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

